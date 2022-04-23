Around the Web ‘Is brandishing swords the mark of religion?’: Hindu priest heckled in Delhi for appealing for peace ‘I look after my temple, my Muslim brother looks after his mosque. Why should I take my religious procession to his neigbourhood and cause unrest?’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A rare sight of a man in saffron talking about celebrating festivals peacefully and non violently and getting cancelled by a violent hate mob on spot. Video is from Connaught Place, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EIrfOkAf4h— Vipul Kumar (@vipulizm) April 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Communal Violence