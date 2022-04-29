Around the Web Watch: Group of Banaras Hindu University students burns VC’s effigy after iftar function on campus They marched up to the vice-chancellor’s residence. Scroll Staff An hour ago A group of students burnt symbolic effigy of #BanarasHinduUniversity vice chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain in front of his residence on varsity campus on Wednesday night after he took part in an #Iftar party hosted by teachers and students Mahila Mahavidyalaya.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/TMhwiHaD6R— Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) April 27, 2022 This youth states, that current VC is attempting to polariz #BHU by attending #iftar & starting new tradition, while pervious VC used to organise navratri.🤦🏻♂️😂 #EducationIsKey not #Hindutva pic.twitter.com/4MIDRYCnQh— Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) April 27, 2022 This kid says, "विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन द्वारा यह तुष्टीकरण की कार्रवाई है। "🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/BGvSSgdVSp— Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) April 27, 2022 पूर्व में आयोजित रोज़ा इफ्तार में शामिल कुलपतिगण की तस्वीरें। विश्वविद्यालय में दशकों पहले रोज़ा इफ्तार के आयोजन की शुरुआत हुई थी।तस्वीरेंः वर्ष 2010, 2013 तथा 2014 की हैं, जब तत्कालीन कुलपतिगण ने इफ्तार में शिरकत की थी। @VCofficeBHU @EduMinOfIndia @ugc_india https://t.co/5Flf6cnomB pic.twitter.com/XyDiqOUUpl— BHU Official (@bhupro) April 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Banaras Hindu University students