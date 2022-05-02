Around the Web Watch: Child gives PM Narendra Modi hand-drawn portrait, another sings, as he arrives in Berlin Narendra Modi’s three-day Europe tour started with his arrival in Berlin on Monday. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago PM MODI - Why did you make this ?Kid - Because you're my ICON#Watch - Watch out this heart melting conversation between PM @NarendraModi and a kid in Berlin, Germany This shows that his affection is not only limited to voters only but kids as well. pic.twitter.com/a7wQRUfjB8— Saurabh Singh (@SaurabhSingh) May 2, 2022 #WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022 It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Modi Germany children