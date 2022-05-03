Around the Web Eid-ul-Fitr: From Delhi to Kolkata, devotees offer prayers as India celebrates the occasion Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/OuUt0imWKZ— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022 #WATCH | West Bengal: Devotees offer namaz in huge numbers amidst rain at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/fTpmGYSlta— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022 About 1 lakh people offered Eid prayer at Bhopal (India) Idgah. Eidi#EidMubarak2022 #EidMubarak #EidInQatar #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/SAf2wkUoOw— Shawi Ahmed (@shawiabrar) May 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eid ramzan