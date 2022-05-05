Around the Web Watch: Largest private collection of ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia opens for public viewing The exhibit showcases more than 600 objects. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU: "Star Wars" super fan’s 25-year-old memorabilia collection goes on display, alongside pieces from other admirers of the space epic franchise from all over the world.“The Fans Strike Back” exhibit features more than 600 objects. https://t.co/b8C8At34wD pic.twitter.com/WPXBXt2BYS— ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. star wars exhibition