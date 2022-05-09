Around the Web Watch: Kashmiri village’s centuries-old annual festival keeps springs clean, helps locals catch fish Every year in May, people wade through the waters to catch fish and weed the springs in the village of Panzath. Scroll Staff An hour ago Panzath is a village in Kashmir that keeps a day every year to clean the water bodies. This village has got its name from a mythical 500 springs 'Paanch & haath' - Panzath. People from other villages too join them and clean the springs and they get fishing opportunities as well. pic.twitter.com/R7OnVpRobG— Younus Rashid (@YounusRashid97) May 8, 2022 Also read:Photo essay: In Kashmir, an annual festival has kept a spring clean for centuries We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir Water