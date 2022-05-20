Around the Web Watch: BJP MLA rides piggyback on flood rescue worker to reach a boat BJP MLA Sibu Misra was in the Hojai area of Assam on Wednesday to review the flood situation. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | Assam: BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly, Sibu Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a flood rescue worker yesterday, May 18th. He was in Hojai to review the flood situation in the area. pic.twitter.com/Rq0mJ8msxt— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam Flood MLA