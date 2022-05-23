Around the Web Watch: Congress MLA feeds Dalit priest, asks priest to spit it out, eats the same morsel of food The incident took place at an event in Bengaluru. Scroll Staff An hour ago Congress MLA Zameer ahmed feeds a dalit swamiji a morsel of food , ask him to spit it out and feed him the same in an apparent show of brotherhood & unity. Before this he spoke of how he was hurt by an incident in UP where ppl refused to eat food prepared by Dalits. pic.twitter.com/r0PWizAMwI— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Politics