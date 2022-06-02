Around the Web Watch: Kolkata bids goodbye to singer KK with a gun salute, last rites performed by family in Mumbai Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of KK’s family were present. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Alvida dost. Will live with your songs till we meet again. Alvida #KK pic.twitter.com/zTseD9tan1— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) June 1, 2022 #WATCH | West Bengal: Gun salute accorded to singer #KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK are also present here.KK passed away in Kolkata last night after a live performance here. pic.twitter.com/A4ZTkOSm79— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022 Fans saying Alvida to their star #KK with tears and music. Generations will remember the man as the one who had added music to their various emotions. Today when fans gave a musical adieu to him, the only emotion that’s evident was that of a deep personal loss…Alvida dost ! pic.twitter.com/AEJHiZ3hRx— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) June 1, 2022 #WATCH | The mortal remains of singer #KK are being taken to Mumbai's Versova crematorium for last rites. pic.twitter.com/XZqHsrtfXE— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. KK singer