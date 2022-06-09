Around the Web Watch: Uvalde student who survived school shooting by playing dead recounts horrors of the day Miah Cerrillo, 11, student at Robb Elementary School, told the US Congress that she called 911 using her dead teacher’s phone to ask for help. Scroll Staff An hour ago Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader who survived the Uvalde shooting by smearing a dead classmate’s blood on herself, described the attack to Congress. “He shot my friend that was next to me,” she said. “And I thought he would come back to the room.” https://t.co/u9of8xocf5 pic.twitter.com/Fh1LS4HyHW— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. school shooting Uvalde