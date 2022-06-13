Around the Web Watch: Remembering Bhogeshwara, the elephant with the longest tusks in Asia, who died at 58 Also known as ‘Mr Kabini’, the elephant died in Gundre Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kabini's iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ltnk93j0We— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022 Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered pic.twitter.com/mD6PkmAoIx— Kalyan Varma (@KalyanVarma) June 11, 2022 Goodbye Jumbo! Those mammoth tusks, that regal walk will stay etched in our hearts forever Mr Kabini #Bhogeshwara.Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JkcCqXUgT3— Capt Brijesh Chowta | ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಟನ್ ಬ್ರಿಜೇಶ್ ಚೌಟ (@CaptBrijesh) June 12, 2022 Majestic Elephant no more. One of the longest Tusks in asia, Bhogeshwar aged 60 died of natural causes.#RIP #elephants #Karnataka #bandipur #forest #wild #wildlife #Jungle #green #nature #Safari #mysore #Bengaluru #Trending pic.twitter.com/BASK0NnfM2— Kiran G, I.F.S. (@trulykirang) June 12, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kabini elephant Bhogeshwar