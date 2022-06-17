Around the Web Caught on camera: Tourist gets stuck in shallows while illegally driving car on Goa’s Vagator Beach A case has been registered against the tourist. Scroll Staff An hour ago Desi tourist from #Delhi illegally drives a rented car on Goa's Vagator beach. Car gets stuck on the seashore. Driver has been booked by Goa Police for endangering lives.Things one SHOULD NOT do in Goa 😅 pic.twitter.com/jZFrD99JNl— HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) June 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Goa Tourist