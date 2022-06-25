Around the Web Watch: Thousands join abortion rights protests in the US after Supreme Court overturns Roe vs Wade The ruling in 1973 had made abortion a constitutional right. Scroll Staff An hour ago The scene at the Supreme Court this afternoon pic.twitter.com/DvUQbCc51s— Kirsten Appleton (@kirstenappleton) June 24, 2022 PHILLY PROTEST: A massive crowd has gathered at Philadelphia City Hall in support of abortion rights after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/w4Alp1bUJX pic.twitter.com/HJrPhjfaMK— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 24, 2022 Hello, I'm at Union Square in NYC as a crowd of thousands arrives from Washington Square Park to protest today's Supreme Court decisionI'll be livetweeting it pic.twitter.com/CWpyMDuzZT— Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) June 24, 2022 Thousands march the streets of Downtown LA in protest of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. @latimes pic.twitter.com/Tdv2X6Ycme— Care Dorghalli (@CareDorghalli) June 25, 2022 Pro-abortion supporters marched from the Legislative Plaza to the court house in protest of the Supreme Court decisión and Tennessee’s abortion trigger laws. pic.twitter.com/HLQ5IBtWO9— Dulce Maria Torres G (@Dulcet24) June 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. abortion roe vs wade