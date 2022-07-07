Viral Video Watch: YSRCP MLA enters overflowing drain to protest against officials’ inaction in Andhra Pradesh The MLA eventually sat down next to the drain with his feet still in the overflowing water. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta,with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest y'dayHe said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him pic.twitter.com/OAhgGcPlzI— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh Politics