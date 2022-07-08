This is three-legged ploughshare tortoise, Hope... the RAREST tortoise in the world 🐢🌍



He was RESCUED from illegal smugglers after being snatched from the forests of Madagascar 🇲🇬



Hope is one of the last of his kind, and he's here to help save his species from extinction! ❌ pic.twitter.com/lViLVSaUUk