Around the Web ‘Wait and see’: UK MP Andrea Jenkyns shows middle finger to crowd protesting against Boris Johnson Jenkyns was appointed the new education minister after Johnson’s old cabinet saw mass resignations. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The newly appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns MP displaying her credentials to protestors as she entered Downing St yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tNIjGiECkr— Back in Time West London (@OldLondonW14) July 8, 2022 Yesterday Andrea Jenkyns was shouting at a crowd of people in the street, today she’s a member of her majesty’s government. Never give up on your dreams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HqDaIq3zXM— Alan White (@aljwhite) July 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uk minister