Viral Video Watch: Three-legged dog adapts to walking upright on hind legs, becomes local celebrity in Colorado When he was a puppy, Dexter lost one of his front legs and severely damaged the other in an accident. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago After losing a leg in an accident, Dexter, a Brittany Spaniel in Ouray, Colorado, has surprised its owner by taking adaptive behavior to a whole 'nother level. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how Dexter's upright locomotion has proved an inspiration https://t.co/Km6rEACE3w pic.twitter.com/xnt49hyOqw— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) July 10, 2022