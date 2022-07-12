Around the Web Sri Lanka: Long queues to visit the Presidential Palace and Presidential Secretariat in Colombo Along with queues for fuel, there are now queues to visit the President’s residence and office too. Scroll Staff An hour ago We have queues outside fuel ⛽. But now we have queues to visit the President's House & office too. This video circulating on social media shows the lengthy queues awaiting to enter the President's House & the Presidential Secretariat to view it. Video credit - SocialMedia pic.twitter.com/rJq3Y0NvOo— Jamila Husain (@Jamz5251) July 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka Politics