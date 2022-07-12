Bihar: District Magistrate berates school headmaster for dressing in a kurta and pyjamas
‘Do you look like a teacher in any way? You look like a local public representative.’
A video of Sanjay Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of Lakhisarai in Bihar, taking offence at the attire of a school headmaster during a surprise inspection on Wednesday, has gone viral.
“Don’t call yourself a teacher while wearing these clothes,” Sanjay Kumar Singh told Nirbhay Kumar Singh, headmaster of a village high school. Later he gave instructions, “This school headmaster is wearing a kurta and pyjamas and sitting comfortably in front of me like a politician. Send him a show cause notice. Cut his salary immediately.’
The District Magistrate also asked for a report on the school principal’s clothing to be submitted to him for further action. ‘If you’re going to dress like this just become a politician,” he said, “go and ask for votes, there’s no need to teach here.”