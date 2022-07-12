Does wearing "Kurta Pyjama" by a teacher is now crime in India??

This DM is ordering 'show cause' and 'salary cut' notice just for wearing "Kurta Pyjama".

The way this English Babu DM is behaving, is it anyhow acceptable @jsaideepak and @JaipurDialogues sir?? pic.twitter.com/wr8MUsrSFV — Saurabh Pathak (@SaurabhPathakJi) July 10, 2022

A video of Sanjay Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of Lakhisarai in Bihar, taking offence at the attire of a school headmaster during a surprise inspection on Wednesday, has gone viral.

“Don’t call yourself a teacher while wearing these clothes,” Sanjay Kumar Singh told Nirbhay Kumar Singh, headmaster of a village high school. Later he gave instructions, “This school headmaster is wearing a kurta and pyjamas and sitting comfortably in front of me like a politician. Send him a show cause notice. Cut his salary immediately.’

The District Magistrate also asked for a report on the school principal’s clothing to be submitted to him for further action. ‘If you’re going to dress like this just become a politician,” he said, “go and ask for votes, there’s no need to teach here.”