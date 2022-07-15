Viral Video Watch: A storm has split an entire house into two in Maryland, US The residents are safe. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 10:50 am This is absolutely unreal, it appears the storm split this home in two in College Park. I talked to two University of Maryland students who live here, they say their roommate was taken to the hospital but they think he’s going to be OK. He was inside and they were not. pic.twitter.com/deOVYNWS8x— Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) July 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Storm US