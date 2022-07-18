Around the Web Watch: Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi, and other MPs and MLAs cast their votes in presidential polls The voting will decide who the 15th President of India is. Scroll Staff An hour ago #PresidentialElection | Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/JkwBCPAcco— NDTV (@ndtv) July 18, 2022 Chennai | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @MKStalin casts his vote in the #PresidentialElection (📹: ANI) pic.twitter.com/1y4elGA0Hq— NDTV (@ndtv) July 18, 2022 #BREAKING : The Prime Minister of #India, Narendra Modi casts vote to elect new President.#PresidentialElection #PresidentialElections2022 #DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/JihmvhHhFf— Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल 🇮🇳 (@PatilSushmit) July 18, 2022 Hon’ble CM @Naveen_Odisha casts his vote in #PresidentialElection . HCM has been actively making efforts to ensure smooth victory of ‘Daughter of Odisha’, Smt. Draupadi Murmu. #PresidentialElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nQ8nQaG9IP— Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) July 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. president election