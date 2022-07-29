Viral Video Watch: Seven-year-old girl sets world record for fastest limbo skating under 20 cars Deshna Nahar of Pune broke the world record previously held by a girl from China. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A seven years old girl from Pune Deshna Nahar registers her name in the Guinness Book of records in 'Limbo Skating' for being the fastest to skate under 20 cars at a stretch. She broke a world record set by a girl from China in 2015. pic.twitter.com/Zea0RjEMPh— Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) July 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra record