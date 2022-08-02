Around the Web MP: Man carries mother’s body on motorcycle due to unavailability of hearse at government hospital The incident took place at a government hospital in Shahdol. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago किसी भी राज्य में मंत्रिमंडल क्यों हो,अगर हां तो तस्वीर क्यों नहीं बदलती ये शहडोल का छोटा अस्पताल नहीं मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं बेटे अपनी मां का शव बाइक पर ले जा रहे हैं @ChouhanShivraj इसके बाद भी स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के तर्क हो सकते हैं! आपलोग सिर्फ चुनाव विभाग रखें जो काम साल भर करते हैं pic.twitter.com/NJ9NvoWDsv— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. madhya pradesh government hospital