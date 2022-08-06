Viral Video Caught on live TV: Chicago weatherman discovers how to use his touchscreen ABC 7 Chicago weatherman and meteorologist Greg Dutra found out he could move around and also zoom in and out on his screen with a touch. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago 😂 pic.twitter.com/almrdxqz3d— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tv technology