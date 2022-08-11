Several BJP workers clashed with one another during a ‘tiranga yatra’ with the national flag in Kanpur on Wednesday, August 10. Videos of the clash have gone viral on social media.

The workers had gathered near the Motijheel area of the city to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak when the clash between them broke out. According to India Today, the dispute began after vehicles from two groups came face to face during the procession.

The dispute was brought under control by senior leaders. Responding to the incident, BJP Kanpur unit chief Sunil Bajaj claimed the clash was over a motorcycle accident and said the procession went ahead peacefully.