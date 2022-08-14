Play

An animated film based on author and lyricist Gulzar’s partition story “Ravi Paar” (video above), captures the horrors of a couple during the Partition of India in 1947. The film, presented by the Kahani Project, has been designed around stories included in The Other in the Mirror – a literary anthology of works by authors from all sides of the borders.

Edited by author and journalist Sehyr Mirza – recently published by Yoda Press in India and Folio Books in Pakistan – the book includes “stories that bring warmth to our barren inner lands that have remained frozen since partition”.

Aimed at bridging the gap between the young people of India and Pakistan, the film has been made by a team led by Pakistani director and animator Shakir Khan, with filmmaker and poet Ammar Aziz as executive producer. Several short films inspired by the stories from the anthology will be released subsequently in a joint effort by artists from both countries.