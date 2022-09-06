Watch: Scenes of waterlogging in Many parts of Bengaluru as rescue operations continue
Marooned residents in various parts of the city had to be rescued.
Waterlogging in Bengaluru continued to disrupt daily lives of residents as streets and homes were flooded. With the city receiving heavy rain continuously for the past three days, the water did not recede in many localities, forcing evacuation of those who were stranded.
While severe waterlogging forced many educational institutions in the city to remain shut, many officegoers, including IT professionals had to rely on tractors trolleys to commute to work.
Social media was flooded with videos of scenes of waterlogging in various parts of the city.