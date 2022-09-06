Good morning,Present situation near eco space ,only heavy vehicles can move from both sides of the road near eco space of ORR.Kindly avoid orr and use the alternative roads. Thank you pic.twitter.com/0ibkCIehK7 — HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 6, 2022

Waterlogging in Bengaluru continued to disrupt daily lives of residents as streets and homes were flooded. With the city receiving heavy rain continuously for the past three days, the water did not recede in many localities, forcing evacuation of those who were stranded.

While severe waterlogging forced many educational institutions in the city to remain shut, many officegoers, including IT professionals had to rely on tractors trolleys to commute to work.

Social media was flooded with videos of scenes of waterlogging in various parts of the city.

#Bengaluru: Water level is yet to recede in the upscale Divyasree 77 East in Yemalur (#Marathalli).



Price of property here is Rs 8 crore upwards!



Residents leaving for safer places 👇#bengalururains @NammaBengaluroo @WFRising @NammaWhitefield @BLRrocKS @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/qv3wMf8JdN — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) September 6, 2022

#WATCH



Locals in #Bengaluru continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads & bylanes after yesterday's downpour. #BengaluruRains#BengaluruFloods pic.twitter.com/iJKsDQK45G — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) September 6, 2022