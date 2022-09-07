Around the Web Watch: Artist’s sculpture project in Nevada dessert has been completed after 50 years in the making Michael Heizer’s ‘City’ includes outdoor structures and land masses. Scroll Staff An hour ago Half a century in the making, the artist Michael Heizer’s astonishing megasculpture in a remote Nevada valley is finally opening to visitors. "I am not here to tell people what it all means. You can figure it out for yourself," he said. https://t.co/uJpLxWdKIo pic.twitter.com/h0i3miI3yP— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 19, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOHO Modern (@nohomodern) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Art deserts