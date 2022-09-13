"I am a public man, I live in public, I don't want your security"



Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal got into an altercation with Gujarat Police personnel on his way to an auto rickshaw driver’s house in Gujarat. As Kejriwal, along with two other AAP Gujarat leaders, was travelling in a three-wheeler, the police intervened citing the “security protocol”, insisting he could not travel in an auto-rickshaw.

“What security will you give...you should be ashamed,” Kejriwal told the police officer after being stopped. “Today the people of Gujarat are upset because your leaders don’t go to the public.”

“We don’t want your security...You can’t arrest us like this,” Kejriwal added. Later, a policeman sat beside the auto-rickshaw driver to escort the politician to his destination.

Kejriwal, who was on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP’s campaign for the coming Gujarat elections, was invited to dinner by an auto-rickshaw driver during a public address.

