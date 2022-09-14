Viral Video Caught on camera: King Charles III loses cool at leaking pen during signing ceremony in Ireland ‘I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. king UK