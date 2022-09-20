Around the Web Caught on live TV: Australian news anchors mistake British PM for ‘minor royal’ at Queen’s funeral Australian news presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw of Channel 9 struggled to identify UK Prime Minister Liz Truss during their live broadcast. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 'Who's this? Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals, local dignitaries, it's hard to say. Oh...that's Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister' pic.twitter.com/hthg9onFXE— Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) September 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK prime minister queen