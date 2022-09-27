Viral Video Watch: Police dogs invited as chief guest to inaugurate Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja Four canines of the Kolkata Police dog squad – Labradors Molly and Camphor and German Shepherds Liza and Dinky – stole the show at the event. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Paw Stars!Yesterday, 4 members of our Dog Squad - Labradors Molly & Camphor, German Shepherds Liza and Dinky made a very special appearance as chief guests at the inauguration of Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja, courtesy Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club. Sharing a few glimpses. pic.twitter.com/O0ZP8S91HA— Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kolkata Dogs