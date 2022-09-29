Viral Video Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays the ‘dhaak’ while inaugurating a Durga Puja in Kolkata The chief minister was accompanied by Kolkata Mayor Firad Hakim, who too played on the drums. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH : #MamataBanerjee inaugurates a #DurgaPuja pandal in #Kolkata, makes an entry with a dhak (drum) on her shoulder, playing it and matching the beats along with others. pic.twitter.com/u1p4l0twZj— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kolkata Mamata Banerjee