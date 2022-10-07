Around the Web Watch: Ten-year-old puts in stunning mallakhamb gymnastics performance at the National Games Shauryajit from Gujarat demonstrated extraordinary skills in this traditional Indian sport. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Chhota Packet Bada Dhamaka🤯10 year old Shauryajit from #Gujarat is the youngest #Mallakhamb player in the #NationalGames2022 👌🤩#36thNationalGames is a powerhouse of talent . Just look at him Go!!! 🤩 Keep up the momentum Champ👍 pic.twitter.com/2y6BpACcnv— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports children