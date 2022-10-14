Booker Prize 2022 Booker Prize: Actors and musicians read excerpts from the six shortlisted books The winner will be announced on October 17. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Play Actor Anna Friel reads 'Oh William!' by Elizabeth Strout. Play Actor Anna Friel reads 'Oh William!' by Elizabeth Strout. Play Musician Jarvis Cocker reads 'Treacle Walker' by Alan Garner. Play Musician Jarvis Cocker reads 'Treacle Walker' by Alan Garner. Play Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah reads 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' by Shehan Karunatilaka. Play Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah reads 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' by Shehan Karunatilaka. Play Actor Nikki Amuka-Bird reads 'Glory' by NoViolet Bulawayo. Play Actor Nikki Amuka-Bird reads 'Glory' by NoViolet Bulawayo. Play Actor David Harewood reads 'The Trees' by Percival Everett. Play Actor David Harewood reads 'The Trees' by Percival Everett. Play Actor Sharon Horgan reads 'Small Things Like These' by Claire Keegan. Play Actor Sharon Horgan reads 'Small Things Like These' by Claire Keegan.Also watch:2022 Booker Prize shortlisted authors answer readers’ questions about their nominated books We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. literature awards