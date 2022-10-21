Viral Video Liz Truss vs lettuce: A vegetable outlasted the British prime minister on a livestreaming battle A UK tabloid, Daily Star, started a livestreaming competition a week ago and on Thursday, the vegetable won, triggering jokes and memes on social media. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play The lettuce is currently being projected onto the UK House of Commons, the Palace of Westminster, after outlasting Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/KMUbth5PxC— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 20, 2022 Friday’s Daily Star: “Lettuce rejoice” #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OJGCw4EGJs— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 20, 2022 "This is not an office I have sought, or ever expected to hold, but I am ready to answer the nation's call in this moment of crisis" pic.twitter.com/qDOVQMC4wQ— Rob Kenny (@Rob_Kenny_) October 20, 2022 “We now go live to 10 Downing Street.” pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022 The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR— George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Britain satire