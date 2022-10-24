Around the Web Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potato on Monet painting in Germany The two German activists from Letzte Generation were arrested later for vandalism and gluing their hands to the wall at Museum Barberini. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience.If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all:Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ— Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate change germany protest