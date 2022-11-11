Viral Video Caught on live TV: Fan asks Indian news channel not to communalise India’s loss in T20 World Cup ‘Is this going live?’ an Indian supporter in Australia asked before telling the reporter his is the ‘worst media channel’. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Is this going Live? Ok, This is Zee, Yaha pe atleast Hindu-Musalman karna band karo, you are the worst channel in India" pic.twitter.com/TixPCWSRYa— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket