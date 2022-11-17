Around the Web ‘Artemis 1 turned night into day’: Watch NASA’s new lunar rocket blast off on its moon journey The unmanned lunar rocket Artemis 1 lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Scroll Staff An hour ago We are going.For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9— NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022 What a sight! #Artemis pic.twitter.com/slZ22AkMrN— Bob Jacobs (@bnjacobs) November 16, 2022 From the first American orbital launch to our nation’s first manned mission to the moon, Florida has been the ground node for successes in aerospace, woven together by such historic moments. 🚀 The @NASAArtemis launch from Florida will be added to history books. 🌙 #artemis pic.twitter.com/xZFqpEQlmO— Space Florida (@SpaceFlorida) November 16, 2022 That had to be the brightest launch I've ever seen. Took about 4 minutes for the sound to reach me in Daytona Beach #Artemis1 #nasa #esa #space #tothemoon pic.twitter.com/YrwhDNKyHA— That Florida Guy (@Vascrypt1) November 16, 2022 I cannot describe this launch and that’s my job. My whole body felt it. #Artemis1 pic.twitter.com/9iATPDlKmF— Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) November 16, 2022 The moment #Artemis1 turned night into day… and made history on its trip to the moon @WESH pic.twitter.com/VZbW2XJhOz— Stewart Moore WESH (@Stewartmoore) November 16, 2022 NASA's Artemis rocketship on course for moon after epic launch https://t.co/mvvjBlsD0X pic.twitter.com/DQC2znouYh— Reuters (@Reuters) November 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NASA space moon