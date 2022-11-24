Around the Web Watch: Leopard spotted inside residential building in Kalyan, near Mumbai Three people were reportedly injured. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Another video from @nambiar_sajana #leopard pic.twitter.com/lSbqAJ5x33— Megha Pol (@Meghapol) November 24, 2022 A 85 year old senior citizen who fell off due to panic suffered injuries and was rescued from the building in which the leapord is present at Chinchpada Kalyan east @Meghapol @htTweets pic.twitter.com/RSsVdDPHMQ— Sajana Nambiar (@nambiar_sajana) November 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Leopard animals