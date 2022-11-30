Viral Video Watch: The elaborate process of preparing food for elephants and feeding them at a camp Scenes from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian.Ragi jaggery rice are mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside #elephants pic.twitter.com/fJg6xJYXX0— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Tamil Nadu