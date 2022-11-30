Watch: AAP candidate in Delhi municipality poll dances with gun at party, police registers case
Delhi Police has filed a case against Joginder Singh, AAP’s candidate from Swarup Nagar in the coming MCD elections, after his video went viral, PTI reported.
Joginder Singh, a candidate for Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi municipality elections was caught on camera openly waving a pistol while dancing at a party. Now, taking suo moto cognisance of the viral video, Delhi Police have filed a case under Arms Act against the AAP candidate from Swarup Nagar, according to PTI. A police official told the news agency that further investigation is underway.