Joginder Singh, a candidate for Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi municipality elections was caught on camera openly waving a pistol while dancing at a party. Now, taking suo moto cognisance of the viral video, Delhi Police have filed a case under Arms Act against the AAP candidate from Swarup Nagar, according to PTI. A police official told the news agency that further investigation is underway.

