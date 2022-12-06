Around the Web Watch: Stray dogs spotted lying on patients’ beds in community health centre in MP Caught on camera at the Shahpura Health Centre in Jabalpur. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago ये जबलपुर ज़िले का सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र है, तस्वीरें सहजता से बताती हैं कि हमारे राज्य में पशु प्रेमी कम नहीं, हालांकि ये जानवरों का अस्पताल नहीं है भर्ती तो यहां इंसान होते हैं. वीडियो भी मरीज़ के रिश्तेदार ने ही बनाया है. pic.twitter.com/aMTLHF6NQa— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Health Dogs