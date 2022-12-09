Around the Web ‘Thank you for making me feel less alone’: Journalist Rana Ayyub after winning press freedom award ‘I can’t tell you how isolating it is, to be living in my own country like a criminal,’ Ayyub said on receiving the John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award. Scroll Staff An hour ago This evening I received the John Aubuchon honour in a room full of the country’s finest. I dedicated the award to Shirin Abu Akhleh and to every single journalist fighting an isolating battle. History will be kind to us. Thank you @PressClubDC @mccarrennews pic.twitter.com/SDhjYGvBES— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 8, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Press journalism