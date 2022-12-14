Around the Web Watch: G20 delegates dance to Maharashtrian music with traditional dancers in Mumbai The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency began in Mumbai on Tuesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | G20 delegates joined local traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty on the way to Colaba in Mumbai todayThe first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16. pic.twitter.com/qTxO1kZjRR— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022 #G20 delegates in Mumbai just rocked after a day of hard work ! pic.twitter.com/aLzfAV6l2E— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai dance