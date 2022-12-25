Viral Video Watch: This huge Santa Claus installation has been created with tomatoes (and sand) in Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik used one and a half tonnes of tomatoes to create the Santa Claus installation on Gopalpur beach. Scroll Staff An hour ago #TomatoSanta World's biggest Tomato with Sand #SantaClause installation of 1.5 tons of Tamato at Gopalpur beach in Odisha , India. This sculpture is 27ft high, 60 ft wide. My students joined hand with me to complete the sculpture. #MerryChristmas2022 pic.twitter.com/s1cOeYQzEC— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Santa Claus Odisha Christmas