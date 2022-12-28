Around the Web On live TV: Afghan professor tears up certificate to protest against banning women from universities ‘If my sister and my mother can't study, then I don't accept this education,’ the Kabul University professor said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taliban Afghanistan education women