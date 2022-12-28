Viral Video Video: Watch singer Shilpa Rao’s musical tribute to Mirza Ghalib at his tomb in Delhi Rao visited the legendary poet’s tomb on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 27. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #MirzaGhalib ke mazaar pe haaziri dena ka mauqa mila. It was an honour singing to him, also a dream. Happy birthday Ghalib ❤️ … thank you for your words ❤️. pic.twitter.com/c4sFLqgSXc— Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) December 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Mirza Ghalib