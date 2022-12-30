Around the Web Watch: Football great Pelé (1940-2022) also played the guitar and sang with unique skill The Brazilian footballer, whose name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, scored a world record 1,281 goals and is the only player to win the World Cup three times. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I wish to believe I know a bit about guitar playing and this is genuinely good stuff. Is there anything he couldn't do ? Rest in peace, sir #Pele pic.twitter.com/IXiwCm6vsQ— Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) December 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pele football music