Around the Web Watch: Brazilian president Lula receives sash from marginalised groups' activists at inauguration Traditionally, the outgoing president presents the sash to his successor. However, Jair Bolsonaro has fled the country and was absent for the ceremony. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Brazil's far-right leader Bolsonaro fled to Florida before Lula's inauguration, fearing consequences for his extreme corruptionSo instead Lula was given the presidential sash by leaders of social movements fighting for the rights of Indigenous, Afro-Brazilian, & disabled people pic.twitter.com/g3nutP5793— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 2, 2023 Moving scenes at the #LulaPresidenteDoBrasil1️⃣3️⃣ inauguration. The presidential sash has been handed to #Lula by representatives of marginalised groups his far right predecessor #Bolsanaro hated including Native Americans, black, disabled and #LGBTQ citizens. pic.twitter.com/suxxumkk77— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) January 1, 2023